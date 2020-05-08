Beirut explosion leaves thousands homeless

Tel Aviv, Israel’s city hall lit up Rabin Square with the Lebanese flag on Wednesday in a gesture of solidarity. The European Union said it was activating its civil protection system to send firefighters and rescue equipment to Beirut. A massive explosion there on Tuesday killed at least 135 people and injured more than 5,000. Shockwaves ripped miles inland with the effect of a 3.3 magnitude earthquake. Lebanon’s health minister said the blast rendered the homes of up to a quarter of a million people unfit to live in.

What do we know about the explosion? Officials are still investigating the storage of more than 2,700 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate at the port but have not released any statements. Authorities placed several port officials under house arrest over reports of negligence. A 2017 letter began circulating online from the head of the customs department warning about the dangerous stockpile and asking for a ruling to remove it.

