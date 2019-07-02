Bee design

The ability of honeybees to pass immunity to certain diseases from one bee to another has baffled scientists for years. Now, in a study published in the journal Cell on May 14, researchers uncovered the answer, and it makes the term “intelligent design” seem like “the understatement of the century,” Gordon Wilson, an environmental scientist and professor at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow, Idaho, said in a paper published June 26 on the Answers in Genesis website.

When bees visit flowers, they pick up and ingest tiny fragments of RNA left by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other sources that can trigger immune responses. The new study describes how bees transfer that immunity to the colony’s other bees and developing larvae.

Similar to how mammary glands produce milk, bees have a gland in their heads that produces a protein-rich substance called royal jelly, which absorbs the RNA fragments worker bees ingest from the environment. Nurse bees feed the royal jelly to the hive’s developing larvae for their first three days of life, which transfers disease immunity to the larvae.

After three days, nurse bees continue to feed royal jelly only to the larvae selected to become queen bees, which feast on the substance their entire lives. The rest receive a diet of beebread, a nutritional substance created by a mixture of pollen and nectar, which causes their ovaries to shrink and die so they develop into sterile worker bees. The RNA fragments in the beebread protect larvae and adult bees that eat it from infectious diseases.

To further ensure immunity, God designed bees to make special proteins that help prevent the RNA fragments in pollen from breaking down. The bees also produce a sticky substance that protects the transfer of RNA fragments from bee to bee or bee to larvae.

The RNA also regulates gene expression in plants, controlling the size, shape, and color of the flowers.

Only an exceedingly high degree of intelligent design could create this kind of coordinated, dynamic interplay among individuals of a species, as well as between species, Wilson said.

Darwinian evolutionists argue that processes like these evolve through natural selection because they allow an organism to survive, “But natural selection selects; it never creates,” Wilson noted.