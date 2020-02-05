Beauty and function

Scientists once thought butterfly wings were just a pair of lifeless membranes. But now researchers from Columbia and Harvard universities have discovered a complex system of living structures hidden beneath the insect’s colorful scales. Their study, published Jan. 28 in Nature Communications, illustrates the divine design in the wings’ dainty flutter.

Just under the scales of the wings, the researchers found veins and scent pads made of living cells. In some species, the wings even had a heartlike structure that beat a few dozen times per minute to pump the butterfly’s blood in one direction through the scent pad. These living portions of the wings are extremely sensitive to heat and cold and can only function properly within a specific temperature range.

The delicate wings can overheat within 10 seconds when the butterfly is in temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Tiny temperature sensors on the wings allow the butterfly to detect the location and strength of sunlight (its major source of warmth) without using its eyes. The insect then responds quickly with fine-tuned reactions designed to regulate the wings’ temperature.

If the wing sensors determine the temperature is too warm, the butterfly will turn away from the light and bask in the sun with its wings closed. This allows it to warm up its midsection while preventing its wings from overheating. Conversely, in cooler regions, butterflies turn toward the sun with their wings partially or fully open to sufficiently warm the wings, as well as the body.

The scientists hope their discovery will inspire researchers to develop thermodynamic materials that can maintain temperatures even in excessive heat.