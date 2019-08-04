Baylor wins women’s national championship

The Lady Bears of Baylor lost their star player and then the rest of their 17-point lead to Notre Dame but held on for a 82-81 victory in Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball national championship game in Tampa, Fla. Baylor’s star forward, Lauren Cox, injured her knee in a frightening scene late in the third quarter, but her teammates kept their composure to win their school’s third title. “We had to do it for LC,” said Baylor center Chloe Jackson, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. “She got us here. We had to finish the job for her.”

The men’s championship game will be played Monday night in Minneapolis, with Texas Tech battling Virginia.