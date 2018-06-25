Battle lines drawn over Kennedy’s replacement

Pro-life advocates are cheering the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy but are bracing for what likely will be vicious pushback from the left against his replacement.

Kennedy, nominated in 1987 by a conciliatory President Ronald Reagan, has been the high court’s swing vote on abortion issues and a vocal supporter of the homosexual agenda. He announced last week in a letter to President Donald Trump that he would step down from the court on July 31.

Trump has narrowed a list of replacement candidates “down to about five,” according to a recent report. He could name his pick as early as next week.

Liberty Counsel chairman Mat Staver hopes the president picks U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“She has the right judicial philosophy in which she adheres to the constitutional text and the rule of law,” Staver told me.

Staver noted that Kennedy waffled on Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. The case nearly overturned Roe v. Wade, but Kennedy changed his original opinion from a pro-life stance to one supporting abortion.

“Kennedy succumbed after 30 days of lobbying by Justices [Sandra Day] O’Connor and [David] Souter and changed [his vote],” Staver said. “Kennedy is directly the reason why we continue to have abortion in this country, because he abandoned the rule of law and the constitutional text.”

Assuming Trump selects another justice in the mold of Justice Neil Gorsuch, pro-lifers will be working again to defend his pick against opposition.

“I don’t think our country has witnessed the level of pushback that we will see,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America. “I think a lot of people are going to see really just the extremism of the liberal left in our country on this issue. They’re all going to be talking abortion, abortion, abortion.”

Hawkins’ organization is working to mobilize members of its student base to contact their U.S. senators and write letters to the editor in support of a pro-life Supreme Court pick.

“It’s going to be important for pro-lifers, for Christians, to stand up and speak louder,” she said, noting that the opposition is “going to be loud. They’re going to be marching, they’re going to be running ads, they’re going to be producing columns.”

Indeed, abortion advocates have already begun tweeting their outrage.

“Hurry up [and] get your abortions now,” writer David Leavitt said. Another commenter wrote, “I’m sick of playing fair. Play dirty. This nation’s future depends on it.”

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, told The New York Times that Kennedy’s retirement puts “a woman’s constitutional right to access legal abortion … in dire, immediate danger.”

But Staver says the future of the unborn depends on a successful pro-life pick.

“The abortion decision will soon be overturned in the near future if we have the right justice,” he said. “As will the same-sex marriage opinion.”