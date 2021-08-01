Baseball’s Tommy Lasorda dies

Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda died of a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, Calif., on Friday. He was 93. Lasorda had a 71-year relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a player, scout, manager, and executive. He had a short career as a major league player in the 1950s but achieved stardom as a manager, leading the Dodgers to World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He had a lifetime win-loss record of 1,599-1,439.

How is he remembered? Lasorda was known for his enthusiastic personality on and off the baseball diamond and for his occasionally obscene language with sports reporters. He also pitched SlimFast weight-loss products on TV commercials in the early 1990s. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo, whom he met while playing minor league baseball in South Carolina, and a daughter and granddaughter.