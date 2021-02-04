Baseball moves All-Star Game from Atlanta

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game will not be in Atlanta this year. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move both the game and the MLB draft from the city in response to a new voting reform law in Georgia. In a statement, he said the MLB “opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” and he called the decision to move the game “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

What are others saying? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law last week. Opponents say it restricts voting rights, while supporters say it addresses concerns over both election security and voter access. President Joe Biden had earlier suggested the MLB move the All-Star Game from Atlanta due to the new law, while U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who opposes the law, says he is against moving the game.

