Baseball fan walks the talk on prayer

Al Forte believes in the power of prayer and wants others to join him in petitioning God. He could have tweeted his message, but the 76-year-old Stamford, Conn., resident instead lets his feet do the talking. For more than a decade, Forte has walked hundreds of miles wearing a “Pray 4 Peace” T-shirt while handing out cards with a photo of six soldiers huddled together praying that asks, “They pray for peace. Will you?” He told The Providence Journal last week, “If we pray for peace, there will be peace, first in ourselves, then our families, then our cities, our country, and the world.”

Where is he headed now? Forte left Yankee Stadium in New York on Aug. 4, following the Yankees’ 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. His destination is Fenway Park in Boston, where he plans to complete the 200-plus-mile journey by Friday, when the Red Sox host the Yankees. Peace should at least prevail in Beantown this weekend, with the Yankees currently holding a comfortable 16-game lead over their bitter rivals.