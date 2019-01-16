Barr promises not to hamstring Mueller

WASHINGTON—William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee during the first day of his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he pledged to lead an independent Justice Department. He said he believed that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and would allow special counsel Robert Mueller to continue his investigation unimpeded. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked if he would ensure that Mueller was not fired without good cause. “Absolutely,” Barr replied.

Once the special counsel relays any findings to the Justice Department, Barr said he would send a report to Congress. He said he would try to release as much information as was appropriate to the public but made no promises because the Justice Department does not typically disclose details on people it does not prosecute.

Barr voiced support for the president’s agenda, including a barrier along the U.S. southern border. He also told committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that he would look into reports that the FBI opened an investigation in 2017 into whether the president was working on Russia’s behalf against U.S. interests. Barr said he had never heard of the bureau opening such an inquiry on an American president.

While Barr’s testimony is complete, the hearing continues Wednesday with character witnesses—including former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey—appearing before the committee.

With a 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate, Barr is expected to win confirmation. Trump nominated Barr for the position after Jeff Sessions resigned in November at the president’s request. Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and was unanimously confirmed by a Democratic-majority Senate in 1991.