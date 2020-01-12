Barr: No result-changing election fraud found

WASHINGTON—Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that lawyers and FBI agents have investigated cases of voter fraud around the country and dug into Americans’ complaints. But they have not found any instances of fraud significant enough to change the outcome of November’s presidential election, he said. He added that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence to corroborate claims of rigged voting machines.

Are lawsuits still pending in court? President Donald Trump filed a new suit Tuesday in Wisconsin asking the state’s Supreme Court to exclude more than 200,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties, alleging voters illegally cast them. The case makes arguments that courts have rejected in other states regarding online applications, missing addresses, and illegal ballot drop sites.

