Barr: Mueller found no evidence of collusion

WASHINGTON—Special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that President Donald Trump or any of his associates coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Attorney General William Barr told Congress on Sunday. Two days earlier, Mueller sent Barr a report on the results of his investigation, which found no collusion between the United States and Russia “despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.” Mueller failed to reach a definitive conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice in any way, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey one week before the special counsel’s appointment. While the report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr noted. Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation led to felony charges against three companies and 34 individuals, including six aides and advisers to Trump.

Trump celebrated the news before boarding Air Force One in Florida on Sunday, telling reporters, “This was an illegal takedown that failed, and hopefully somebody is going to be looking at the other side.” Republicans on Capitol Hill also took a victory lap after the news. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that it was a “good day for the rule of law. … The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.” Meanwhile, Democrats renewed their calls for Barr to release Mueller’s report to the public. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement that Barr’s letter “raises as many questions as it answers.” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he plans to call Barr to testify before Congress to explain his conclusion that Trump did not obstruct justice.

Barr said he will release more details of the probe’s findings soon, and that his “goal and intent” is to release as much of the report as possible. Barr noted that the report includes some material that “by law cannot be made public.”

Trump continued his celebration Sunday afternoon on Twitter: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”