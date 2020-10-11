Barr: Investigate any fraud allegations

Lawyers should wait until results are certified to investigate voting irregularities that wouldn’t affect the election outcome, Attorney General William Barr said in a Monday memo. But he urged U.S. government attorneys to pursue any voter fraud allegations that could influence the results. “Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election,” he said.

Are there any credible allegations? President Donald Trump alleged widespread ballot counting abuse in tweets on Tuesday morning, but he did not mention any specific issues. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday that his state was charging a social worker with more than 100 counts of voter fraud for submitting ballots on behalf of nursing home residents.

