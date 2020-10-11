Barr: Investigate any fraud allegations
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 11/10/20, 05:19 pm
Lawyers should wait until results are certified to investigate voting irregularities that wouldn’t affect the election outcome, Attorney General William Barr said in a Monday memo. But he urged U.S. government attorneys to pursue any voter fraud allegations that could influence the results. “Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election,” he said.
Are there any credible allegations? President Donald Trump alleged widespread ballot counting abuse in tweets on Tuesday morning, but he did not mention any specific issues. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Friday that his state was charging a social worker with more than 100 counts of voter fraud for submitting ballots on behalf of nursing home residents.
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report on media outlets declaring Joe Biden the projected winner of the presidential election.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a WORLD Digital news reporter. He is a World Journalism Institute and Patrick Henry College graduate. Kyle resides in Purcellville, Va. Follow him on Twitter @kylezim25.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Tue, 11/10/2020 06:31 pm
For those interested, you may check these sources for detailed allegations:
1. https://www.theepochtimes.com/
2. https://townhall.com/columnists/robertcharles/2020/11/10/election--not-over-yet-n2579768.
As I have written in another Sift comment, apart from Fox, which is covering fraud investigations, despite its declaration of Biden as the winner, I suspect it will be difficult to find much if any coverage in legacy media which will likely continue the suppression work we witnessed concerning his son's emails.
I encourage World to do its own investigative work detailing allegations and evidence that may affect the election outcomes.