Barr faces contempt vote
by Harvest Prude
Posted 5/07/19, 11:01 am
WASHINGTON—The House Judiciary Committee will vote Wednesday on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not releasing special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted investigative report and underlying evidence. The Justice Department and Judiciary Committee staff plan to meet Tuesday to try to find a “mutually acceptable” solution.
Barr missed a Monday deadline to hand over an unredacted version of the report. He previously sent a version with only grand jury testimony redacted for senior lawmakers to read. Democrats refused to review the document, arguing that other lawmakers should have access to the report and that it should contain no redactions.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., issued the formal contempt notice Monday. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the panel, criticized the move, arguing Democrats had launched a “war” against Barr for following the law by refusing to release grand jury material. “Instead of introducing legislation allowing the attorney general to provide Congress grand jury material, Democrats move to hold him in contempt,” he tweeted.
Barr also missed an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, following a contentious, five-hour Senate hearing the day before. The attorney general objected to plans to have committee lawyers question him instead of lawmakers.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Tue, 05/07/2019 01:05 pm
From the Republican's perspective, the Executive Branch's perspective, and the Justice Department's perspective, when the Democrats get to a point of being so unhinged, so deranged, so unreasonable and inappropriate, there's only one thing left to do. Ignore them. Let them take this matter to the Supreme Court, and let it scold and shame them for their behavior. I'm fairly confident the Supreme Court will side with the Executive Branch.
news2mePosted: Tue, 05/07/2019 03:44 pm
I hope so.
Those NUTS need to do what they were chosen for. Unless their constituents told them they wanted Trump impeached. "I'll vote for you if you get Trump out."
news2mePosted: Tue, 05/07/2019 03:42 pm
They are REALLY going TOO FAR!!!
news2mePosted: Tue, 05/07/2019 03:46 pm
Those DC swamp monsters must have some big stuff to hide. They need to keep Trump busy. And he just keeps on doing what the people voted for him to do. Keep on keeping on, Trump! 2020!