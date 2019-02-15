Barr confirmed as attorney general

William Barr was sworn in as attorney general Thursday night at the White House after the Senate confirmed him earlier in the day 54-45. Democratic Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted in favor of Barr’s confirmation, while Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the lone Republican to vote against him, citing Barr’s record on privacy and surveillance issues.

Most Democrats objected to Barr because of critical remarks he made in the past about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Democrats also expressed concern over Barr not committing to release publicly Mueller’s final report, saying he would instead follow Justice Department protocol. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Russia investigation under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, had said he would step down if Barr was confirmed and after Barr reportedly said he wanted to name his own deputy.

Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.