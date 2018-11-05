Baptist leader apologizes to women
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/11/18, 11:18 am
Paige Patterson, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in a statement Thursday apologized to “every woman who has been wounded by anything I have said that was inappropriate or that lacked clarity.” Last month, remarks Patterson, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, made 18 years ago about domestic abuse and divorce began circulating widely on social media. He spoke of advising an abused woman to go home and pray at her bedside for her husband. She did so, came to church with two black eyes, and asked Patterson, “Are you happy?” He said he was because her remorseful husband came to church that day for the first time. Patterson also received criticism for a sermon illustration in which he spoke approvingly about teenage boys saying a 16-year-old girl was “built.” Initially, the seminary issued a press release in which Patterson condemned physical and sexual abuse of women and said, “I do not apologize for my stand for the family and for seeking to mend a marriage through forgiveness rather than divorce. But I do greatly regret that the way I expressed that conviction has brought hurt.” Since then, more than 3,000 people have signed an online letter from Southern Baptist women expressing a lack of faith in Patterson’s leadership. In Thursday’s statement, Patterson asked forgiveness for “the failure to be as thoughtful and careful in my extemporaneous expression as I should have been,” adding, “to all people I offer my apology, but especially to women, to the family of Southern Baptists, my friends and the churches.” On Twitter, Patterson’s latest apology drew gratitude from some and criticism from others who said he didn’t go far enough to recant his earlier statements. The seminary’s board of trustees has called a meeting on May 22 to address the controversy.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 05/11/2018 02:35 pm
Here’s a part of human history and male character we don’t like to admit: men have abused and misused women; have treated them as objects for our own gratification; have taken and discarded women as the mood hits us... all with no thought of there being anything wrong. This has occurred through all human history. Maybe we’ve done it because we could, because bigger and stronger people can dominate smaller, weaker people. It’s not pretty, but it is what it is. And the majority of men continued to accept this behavior as normal right up until the last 20 years or so.
Jesus, Paul, and others taught us different, but you could say, the teaching didn’t really take.
Now we've finally started to know different and most of us are trying to match our words and actions to our beliefs.
But that does not remove the actions or words some of us committed 20, 40, 60 years ago. Nor it is easy to completely shed thinking and beliefs we grew up with
All I can say is, “I’m sorry,” but I can only speak for myself. But I do believe a lot of my contemporaries share regrets over things we’ve done, words we’ve spoken. But no one should honestly claim they are surprised to hear of any revered leader who expressed beliefs 20 or 40 years ago, that are now considered wrong and hurtful.
Allen JohnsonPosted: Fri, 05/11/2018 02:49 pm
Well said, Old Mike.
JosieBPosted: Fri, 05/11/2018 03:22 pm
“I’m sorry,” is a step in the right direction for Dr. Patterson and other Christian men. Taking responsibility for hurtful words shows some concern for the wounded, but unless a clear admission of wrong, sinful attitudes is forthcoming, “I’m sorry” sounds like “I’m sorry I got caught.”
OldMikePosted: Fri, 05/11/2018 08:38 pm
JosieB, and other Women reading this, I AM sorry that for years I, like a majority of the men I’ve known, treated relationships with women like some sort of pretty serious contest, intending to “win” by whatever means. Yes, we did this in most aspects of our relationships with you, and we did this with our wives, girlfriends, female co-workers and subordinates, casual acquaintances, neighbors, sometimes our friends’ or brothers’ wives. We also at times simply played it like a game.
We mostly never regarded you as equals. We mostly didn’t worry about your feelings. When we decided the “game” was over, whether we got what we wanted (a “win”) or not, mostly we did not concern ourselves with the damage we left behind.
I believe we acted out of selfishness—“I want what I want, and I’m entitled.”
And I AM sorry.
I do not recall ever discussing this with another man. Perhaps we also need to have those conversations.