Bannon sounds off on China, North Korea

In a rare interview published Wednesday on the website of The American Prospect, White House strategist Steve Bannon spoke out about several controversies affecting the Trump administration. He dismissed white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend as “losers,” “a fringe element,” and “a collection of clowns.” He called for a tougher stance toward China on trade and suggested replacing White House staff whom he perceives as soft on the issue. Most notably, he said there’s no military solution to North Korean threats of missile attacks even though President Donald Trump has pledged to respond to any aggression from the rogue state with “fire and fury.” “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Bannon said. “There’s no military solution here, they got us.”