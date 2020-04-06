Bail set at $750K for other officers in Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of aiding and abetting the killing of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck before he died, would receive the same potential punishment if convicted of the counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter leveled against him.

What are the other officers accused of doing? The complaint against Thao says he grabbed a restraint to immobilize Floyd but decided not to use it and instead prevented bystanders from interfering. The narratives also accuse Lane of holding Floyd down by the legs and Kueng of holding his back. Prosecutors accuse all three of not intervening to save Floyd’s life. Defense attorneys pointed out that it was only the fourth day on the job for Lane and Kueng and that Chauvin was the senior officer.

