Bahamas death toll tops 50, survivors await aid

“The clock is ticking” for survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the shattered northern Bahamas, said Youssouf Abdel-Jelil with the United Nations Children’s Fund. He added that residents desperately need clean drinking water, as boats, planes, and helicopters attempt to deliver water, food, and medicine. But mounds of sand, ceiling tiles, furniture, and broken palm trees cover many island roads, slowing the flow of supplies. The storm demolished the homes of about 70,000 people.

Can survivors come to the United States? More than 100 Bahamians trying to flee to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday were told to get off a ferry because they didn’t have visas. The ferry company, Balearia Caribbean, failed to comply with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection request and coordinate with the U.S. and Bahamian governments to prescreen passengers before departing Freeport. President Donald Trump indicated Monday he didn’t intend to waive visa requirements for hurricane victims with relatives in the United States despite requests from Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida.

