‘Bag full of drugs’ leads to arrest

Crime is never smart, but sometimes it’s really, really dumb. Two men went to jail for carrying bags labeled “Bag full of drugs” that—surprise—had illegal drugs in them. After police on Saturday pulled Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt over for speeding on Interstate Highway 10 in Santa Rosa County, Fla., a police dog found methamphetamine, GHB, cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs in the unsubtly labeled bags, according to Florida authorities. “Note to self—do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag full of drugs,’” Santa Rosa County Sheriff deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our K-9s can read.”

Where do you even get a bag like that? Internet shops sell totes and pouches with the phrase printed on them. They’re meant to be ironic, used to carry prescriptions while traveling or anything, really, other than illegal drugs.

