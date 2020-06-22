Bad neighbors on the Korean Peninsula

The North Korean military on Tuesday reinstalled about 20 loudspeakers along the Demilitarized Zone with South Korea, suggesting a return to psychological warfare. Pyongyang has spent the past several weeks backpedaling on many peace agreements it reached with its southern neighbor in 2018.

The two nations used to blast content over loudspeakers along the border in an effort to drown out each other. South Korea played pop songs and critical messages, while North Korea praised its socialist system and hurled insults against the South. Relations on the Korean Peninsula improved in April 2018 following a summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two countries took down about 40 loudspeakers as part of a pact to halt all hostile acts and military tensions. The meetings also resulted in now-stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

But things began heating up again on June 9. Activists in the South, joined by defectors from the North, sent balloons and bottles across the border carrying leaflets, rice, money, and other items. The flyers criticized North Korea’s human rights record and nuclear aspirations. In response, North Korea shut down all communication lines between the nations’ militaries and presidential offices, which it said was the first step of cutting all contact with the South. Pyongyang accused South Korean leadership of violating the 2018 agreement by refusing to stop the leaflets.

South Korea said it would pursue charges against two activist groups responsible for sending the balloons. Some activists have continued anyway. North Korea threatened to use 3,000 balloons and other equipment to send some 12 million of its own leaflets over the border if the activists continue. “The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near,” North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency noted.

Last week, North Korea blew up the joint liaison office the two countries had opened in 2018. Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened military action against the South. But the North started softening its tone on Wednesday. The country’s news agency reported that Kim held a video conference with the military and postponed planned aggression against the South.

“This bout of criticism towards South Korea was clearly highly orchestrated,” said Cristina Varriale, a research fellow at the U.K.-based Royal United Services Institute. “It is also an opportunity to test President Moon Jae-in’s commitment to his inter-Korean engagement policy and his alliance commitments to the U.S.”

Victor Cha and Sue Mi Terry at the Center for Strategic and International Studies explained the propaganda campaign likely will not end with South Korea. U.S. and North Korean officials have failed to reach a denuclearization deal since the last of several historic summits on Oct. 5, 2019. North Korea had asked President Donald Trump to remove all sanctions against it, but U.S. officials said the move could subsidize nuclear activity.

“Kim seems to be following a family tradition of ramping up provocations to improve his [weapons of mass destruction] systems and raise the ante for an eventual return to diplomacy—either in a Trump second term or a Joe Biden first term,” Cha and Terry wrote.