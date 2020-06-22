Bad neighbors on the Korean Peninsula

Uganda reopens refugee corridor
Uganda lifted coronavirus-related border closures this week for about 10,000 refugees from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the country would provide asylum to the men, women, and children who have fled since late May but were trapped at the border for nearly a month.
Armed militia attacks in Congo’s eastern province have left at least 444 civilians dead since March and displaced more than 200,000 others since January. Uganda shut down its refugee reception centers at border crossings in March to curb the spread of COVID-19. The arriving refugees will undergo testing and placed in quarantine, officials told The Guardian. —O.O.