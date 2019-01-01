Baby stolen from womb of slain Chicago woman

A Chicago woman has been charged with murdering a pregnant mother and cutting the infant from her womb, police said Thursday. The suspect apparently wanted to raise another child two years after her adult son died of natural causes, investigators said. Police accused Clarisa Figueroa, 46, of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her house with an advertisement for free baby clothes and then strangling her.

“Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. Authorities have also charged Figueroa’s 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, with murder and her boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, with concealment of a homicide.

Ochoa-Lopez disappeared three weeks ago, and her body was discovered in a garbage can in Figueroa’s backyard on Tuesday. After Ochoa-Lopez’s death, Figueroa called 911 claiming her newborn baby was not breathing. First responders tried to resuscitate the boy and transported him to a nearby hospital. Police said he remained in grave condition and was not expected to survive.

“We plead to God that he gives us our child because that is a blessing that my wife left for us,” Ochoa-Lopez’s husband, Yiovanni Lopez, told reporters through a Spanish interpreter.

The three suspects were scheduled to appear in court Friday.