Awards season in the post-Weinstein era

As Hollywood awards season approaches, who doesn’t receive a nomination says just as much about the state of entertainment as who does. Nominations for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards were announced this week and excluded several actors accused of sexual misconduct in recent months. Perennial nominee Kevin Spacey, who previously won acclaim for his role in Netflix’s House of Cards, didn’t make the list. Neither did actor Jeffrey Tambor, who played a transgender person on the show Transparent. Both men faced accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct in the past few months.

Actor Christopher Plummer earned a nomination for best supporting actor for his role in All the Money in the World, in which he replaced Spacey after director Ridley Scott cut the beleaguered actor from the nearly finished film. Scott furiously reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Plummer to make sure the film was released in time for awards show consideration.

“We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple,” Scott told Entertainment Weekly about the decision to recast Spacey—one that appears to have paid off. Co-star Michelle Williams was nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress, and Scott received a nod for best director.

The slate of Golden Globe nominees appears to emphasize—at least more so than in years past—movies and TV shows about women and women’s issues. The Post focuses on Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers, which told government secrets about the Vietnam War. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, portrays a mother’s quest to bring her daughter’s killer to justice. Lady Bird is a rare female coming-of-age movie. And the miniseries Big Little Lies shows different women’s responses to domestic and sexual violence.