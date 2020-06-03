Avoiding the movies

While countless global businesses experience economic fallout from the worldwide coronavirus epidemic, the outbreak of COVID-19 has hit the entertainment industry particularly hard.

Disney expected Mulan, a $200 million, live-action extravaganza with an all-Asian cast, to resonate with Chinese audiences. Some analysts guessed China, the world’s second-largest box office territory, would deliver the film’s highest earnings. Now, in a massive hit to Disney’s bottom line, the studio has postponed Mulan’s release in China indefinitely. It might not see a theatrical run in the country at all.

Chinese movie theaters closed in January out of public health concerns and have yet to reopen. MGM and Universal rescheduled the release of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, from April to November following a petition from fans and estimates it could lose as much as $50 million due to theater closures. Some other studios have suspended Chinese premieres of their movies, including Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, Universal’s 1917 and Dolittle, and Sony Pictures’ Little Women. Films still in the pipeline like Wonder Woman: 1984 and the ninth Fast & Furious movie, both of which are in post-production, could also take a hit.

And China’s box office numbers aren’t the only casualty. Italy saw a 76 percent decline in box office receipts during the last weekend of February, compared to the previous year. South Korea saw about a 70 percent decline in box office revenue in February. In Japan, the world’s third-largest film market, local analysts predict a 10 to 15 percent drop in attendance.

“The consequences of the forced closings and the fear that has spread among the public are dramatic,” Francesco Rutelli, president of Italy’s Association of Cinema, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Taken all together, analysts predict Hollywood could lose $5 billion. It’s quite a turnaround from 2019’s record-high earnings, much of which came from foreign markets.

Production on some upcoming films and TV shows also is coming to a halt amid growing anxiety. The Chinese government has stopped all film production indefinitely. Paramount Pictures has suspended filming in Venice on Mission Impossible 7. CBS has stopped filming Season 33 of the reality show The Amazing Race, citing concerns for the health of the competitors and the production team who must travel around the globe. The network didn’t set a date to resume production.

Film studios remain in regular contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. A representative from the Motion Picture Association of America told Deadline it was closely monitoring the spread of the virus and taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers worldwide.

One movie has experienced renewed interest since the onset of the new coronavirus. Contagion, a 2011 thriller starring Gwyneth Paltrow, depicts a worldwide virus outbreak. While the film differs in many aspects from current events, the tagline for the movie reflects the current climate: “Nothing spreads like fear.”