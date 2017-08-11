Authorities release list of Texas shooting victims, including unborn child

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a complete list of those killed in Sunday’s shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The list includes the unborn child of Crystal Marie Holcombe 36, who was eight months pregnant. Initial reports were unclear about whether the number of the deceased included the child, but the state DPS included Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe on its list of the 26 total victims. Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Sutherland Springs later Wednesday with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit family members of those killed, those injured in the attack, and first responders. In addition to the mother and her unborn child, the names and ages of those killed in the shooting are Robert Scott Marshall, 56; Karen Sue Marshall, 56; Keith Allen Braden, 62; Tara E. McNulty, 33; Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14; Peggy Lynn Warden, 56; Dennis Neil Johnson Sr., 77; Sara Johns Johnson, 68; Lula Woicinski White, 71; Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30; Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5; Robert Michael Corrigan, 51; Shani Louise Corrigan, 51; Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66; Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64; Haley Krueger, 16; Emily Garcia, 7; Emily Rose Hill, 11; Gregory Lynn Hill, 13; Megan Gail Hill, 9; Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36; Noah Holcombe, 1; Karla Plain Holcombe, 58; and John Bryan Holcombe, 60.