Authorities: Killer in France was a Chechen refugee

French authorities say a teenage refugee was the attacker who beheaded a history teacher on Friday in a suburb of Paris. The teacher, Samuel Paty, had reportedly discussed caricatures of Muhammad, the founder of Islam, with his high-school class in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Police shot and killed the suspect during a confrontation that followed the attack. Officials told the Associated Press the suspect was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee born in Moscow.

What was the reaction to the attack in France? French President Emmanuel Macron called the murder an “Islamist terrorist attack” during a visit to the school on Friday night. “One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” he said. Macron’s government has been working on a bill to address what it calls attempts by Islamic radicals to create a separate society at odds with the values of the French Republic. French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard reported that authorities have arrested nine people, including the suspect’s parents and brother, in connection with the attack.

