Authorities in Crimea search for shooter’s possible accomplice

Crimean authorities on Thursday said they are searching for an accomplice in Wednesday’s shooting that killed 20 people and injured 50 others at a vocational school in Kerch. Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student at Kerch Polytechnic College, detonated an explosive and opened fire at the school, but Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said officials believe he likely had help. “He was acting on his own here, we know that,” Aksyonov said. “But this scoundrel could not have prepared this attack on his own, in my opinion and according to my colleagues.” Teachers and students described the gunman as a shy student with few friends, and authorities have yet to determine a motive for his attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday blamed the attack on globalization, saying the shooting rampages are due to adults not providing young people with alternatives to violence and that everyone is “reacting poorly to fast-changing realities.”