Austrian authorities identify attacker

Kujtim Fejzulai fatally shot four people in Vienna before police killed him, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Unconfirmed video showed the attacker shooting seemingly at random in the city center the evening before the country was set to reimpose new coronavirus lockdowns. The 20-year-old Austrian–North Macedonian dual citizen had a previous terror conviction for attempting to join Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019, but authorities granted him early release in December.

Did he act alone? On Tuesday afternoon, Austrian authorities said they found no indication of a second attacker but urged residents to stay home. Police have detained 18 people associated with Fejzulai for questioning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said. Police in Switzerland have arrested two people who may have had contact with the attacker, and officials in North Macedonia said they received a list of suspects who also had dual citizenship. Following the attack in Vienna and earlier ones in France, the United Kingdom raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday.