Australian wildfires still blazing

Australian authorities declared the second state of emergency in less than two months on Thursday as strong winds and hot weather fueled wildfires on the east coast. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the “bushfires” have put at least three firefighters in the hospital and destroyed about 20 properties.

What is the extent of the damage? About 2,000 firefighters are battling more than 100 fires across New South Wales, with support from the United States, Canada, and the Australian Defense Force. Nationwide, the fires have burned more than 7 million acres and killed six people. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures in Australia hit a record national average of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dig deeper: View The Guardian’s interactive map on the damage caused by the bushfires this year.