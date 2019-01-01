Australian state nixes protections for the unborn
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 9/26/19, 11:15 am
New South Wales on Thursday overturned a 119-year-old law protecting the unborn in Australia’s most populous state. The state legislature voted to allow abortion up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy—longer if two physicians agree. The previous law safeguarded babies unless the pregnancy posed a serious risk to the mother’s health.
Is abortion legal everywhere in Australia? New South Wales, home to the country’s largest city, Sydney, was the only remaining state or territory with protections for the unborn. “Today is a very dark day for New South Wales,” wrote Anthony Fisher, archbishop of Sydney, on Thursday. “The new abortion law is a defeat for humanity.”
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Samantha Gobba’s report in Vitals on how Australia just barely voted down a bill to allow states to legalize euthanasia last year.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 09/26/2019 03:15 pm
This is so sad. I do believe the majority of the human race has lost its moral compass.
JerryMPosted: Thu, 09/26/2019 05:12 pm
Given the lopsided vote associated with this bill, you appear to be right.
Big JimPosted: Thu, 09/26/2019 05:22 pm
I'm just wondering, is there any place left on the face of the Earth that still protects preborn, but unwanted, human beings?
OldMikePosted: Thu, 09/26/2019 11:05 pm
Actually there are quite a few places where abortion is illegal, or allowed only to save the life of the mother.
Ironically, a sizable percentage of those countries are either very repressive or don’t allow women many rights.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 09/27/2019 08:46 am
Child sacrifice has made its return world-wide, it seems.