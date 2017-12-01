Australian man claims Muslim mistreatment prompted attack

The 32-year-old Australian man who drove a white SUV into a crowd of Christmas shoppers in Melbourne on Thursday told police he acted in part out of frustration over poor treatment of Muslims. Officials previously said the man did not have any links to extremist groups. But now, investigators are looking again at posible terror ties. “He made some utterances in respect to a number of matters,” Victoria state Acting Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Australia’s Channel Nine television network. “He spoke of dreams and voices but also attributed some of his activities as well due to the mistreatment of Muslims.” The suspect, who is hospitalized and has not been identified, came to Australia as a refugee from Afghanistan and has had a history of mental health issues. He was not on any terror watch lists. The man injured 19 people in the attack, nine of them foreigners. Hospitals discharged seven people overnight, but three people remain in critical condition.