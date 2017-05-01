Australia to adopt pedophile travel ban

Australian officials plan to revoke the passports of about 20,000 pedophiles in an attempt to stem the flow of predators traveling to Southest Asian countries to abuse children. Sex trafficking and exploitation is a serious problem in the region, and so-called sex tourism is a booming business. Australian government officials say nearly 800 registered sex offenders traveled overseas last year, with about half going to Southest Asian destinations. Regional governments have appealed to Australia to do more to address the demand for children. The country already files charges against any citizens or residents caught molesting children overseas. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called the travel ban the first of its kind and said it made Australia “a world leader in protecting vulnerable children.” About 3,200 serious offenders will face a lifetime travel ban. Those convicted of less serious offenses will be allowed to renew their passports after several years probation.

