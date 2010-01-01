Australia’s new prime minister promises stability

Australia’s new prime minister, Scott Morrison, was sworn in on Friday, pledging political stability in the country, after a week in which his predecessor left office and 13 government ministers resigned. Australian lawmakers earlier in the day voted out former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from office, saying they lost faith in his leadership. Turnbull is the fourth prime minister removed from office by his party since 2010.

“We will provide the stability and the unity and the direction and the purpose that the Australian people expect of us,” said Morrison, who defeated far-right lawmaker Peter Dutton in a 45-40 vote. Turnbull blamed his exit on a “determined insurgency” from hard-right politicians. The former prime minister said he will quit politics “not before too long.”