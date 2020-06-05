Australia blocks protest

A demonstration planned for Sydney would pose too great of a health threat, the New South Wales Supreme Court ruled on Friday. Police argued the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody protest, an expected gathering on Saturday of up to 15,000 demonstrators, would breach COVID-19 restrictions. It’s unclear if the protesters will defy the ruling.

How is the pandemic affecting social movements? Protesters turned out this week in London, Berlin, and other international cities—some despite gathering bans—to show solidarity with African Americans decrying the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. Authorities in Paris banned a protest scheduled for Saturday in front of the U.S. Embassy because of several public safety concerns, including the spread of the coronavirus.

