Abbott: Austin bombing suspect acted alone

UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday morning told KXAN-TV in Austin that investigators believe bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt acted alone but cautioned that the investigation is ongoing. Abbott said investigators were watching the suspect, who had no known military experience or criminal record, for 24 hours prior to the attempted arrest. Police have evacuated the area around Conditt’s home in the northeast Austin suburb of Pflugerville, where he reportedly lived with roommates. Federal authorities were preparing to deploy an anti-explosive robot into the home around noon, according to witnesses. U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said “really great police work” led investigators to Conditt, whose fatal mistake was “when he walked into a FedEx office to mail the package.”

OUR EARLIER REPORT (9:54 a.m.): Police in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday said the suspect behind five bombings this month blew himself up as members of a SWAT team closed in on him. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that the 24-year-old white male suspect, later identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, was responsible for the package bombings that began March 2. Four explosions in Austin killed two people and injured four, and a fifth device detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, injuring a FedEx employee. Investigators tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a hotel in suburban Austin, but the suspect drove away as police waited for a tactical team to arrive. Manley said as police pursued Conditt he drove into a ditch, and as a SWAT team approached the suspect he detonated a bomb inside the vehicle. Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the attacks. FBI agent Chris Combs warned that there “may be other packages that are still out there.”