Attorney general to open Taylor grand jury records

Members of the grand jury panel in the case against the Louisville, Ky., police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death can speak publicly, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Monday. His office on Wednesday will release recordings of the proceedings in compliance with a judge’s order.

Do we know what to expect? Cameron said he only recommended charges of wanton endangerment and did not ask the grand jury to consider homicide indictments for the police officers who used their guns during the drug raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13. One of the three officers is facing charges for blindly firing shots that went through Taylor’s apartment and into a neighboring one, but not for killing Taylor. Cameron has said the other two officers’ actions were justified. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at officers as they entered the apartment. Walker said he shot in self-defense thinking someone—possibly Taylor’s ex-boyfriend—was breaking into the apartment. He said he did not know they were police officers. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was shot in the leg and survived.

