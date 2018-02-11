Attempt to smear Mueller flops

An attempt to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller with accusations of sexual misconduct appeared to hit a dead end Thursday when his accuser failed to appear at a news conference. Lobbyist and radio host Jack Burman and former hedge fund manager Jacob Wohl, both supporters of President Donald Trump and frequent peddlers of conspiracy theories, claimed there were accusations of sexual assault against Mueller, but at their news conference they were unable to provide evidence and the woman they claimed to represent was a no-show. Burkman said she would appear at another news conference, NBC News reported. Earlier this week, Mueller’s office asked the FBI to investigate the plot to discredit him.

Mueller is conducting a Department of Justice investigation into whether anyone on Trump’s campaign staff colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump obstructed the investigation.