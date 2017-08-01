Attacks on diplomats in Cuba worse than previously thought

A U.S. doctor who evaluated American and Canadian diplomats working in Havana, Cuba, told CBS News the health effects suffered from several mysterious attacks may be more serious than previously thought. The diplomats suffered symptoms as serious as mild traumatic brain injury, with likely damage to the central nervous system, according to documents reviewed by CBS. U.S. officials are still trying to determine what caused the damage, which first showed up last year as hearing loss, headaches, nausea, and equilibrium problems. Investigators believe the diplomats may have been targeted with some kind of low frequency sonic attack on their homes. Cuban officials deny involvement or knowledge of the incidents. Several diplomats returned home after their diagnoses, but the U.S. Embassy in Havana remains open. Diplomats report other forms of harassment, including vandalism, constant surveillance, and break-ins at their homes, which are provided by the Cuban government. Despite the problems, the U.S. government continues to move forward with efforts to ease restrictions on Cuba.