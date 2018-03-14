Attacks on Nigerian Christians spur protests

A herdsmen attack that killed two priests and at least 15 other worshippers during a Catholic Mass in Nigeria’s Benue State has sparked anger across the country and triggered calls for the president to step down.

Armed gunmen on April 24 attacked St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the state’s Gwer local government area as parishioners gathered for an early morning Mass. The dead include the Revs. Joseph Gor and Feliz Tyolaha.

The Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, the bishop of the diocese, said in a statement released Sunday that the attackers shot Gor three times during the Mass then dragged him outside the church and brutally murdered him. The gunmen also killed Tyolaha as the church prepared for the burial of a parishioner.

Changing environmental conditions have driven herdsmen toward central Nigeria’s diverse Middle Belt region in search of grazing pasture for their cattle. The move intensified clashes between the Muslim Fulani herdsmen and mostly Christian farmers in the region. Last month, Akpen Leva, chairman of the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said the herdsmen attacks have displaced more than 170,000 people in the state and destroyed about 500 church buildings.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 3, Gor said the community was living in fear. “The Fulanis are still around here in Mbalom,” he wrote. “They refuse to go. No weapons to defend ourselves.” A day after the church attack, suspected herdsmen killed at least 39 people and destroyed more than 160 houses in attacks on three villages within the same local government area.

Alice Terwase, who lives in one of the villages, told Morning Star News the attackers dressed in military camouflage and arrived with automatic rifles. “The herdsmen destroyed more than 60 houses in our village, and three members of my community were also killed during the attack,” she said. Earlier in January, another attack in the state killed 80 people and displaced about 80,000 others.

The Christian Association of Nigeria condemned the killings as “a state of immorality” and called for peaceful protests across the country on Sunday. Anagbe encouraged Christians “not to take revenge, but continue to focus on Christ who was also killed in order to secure salvation for mankind.”

Following the attack, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the violence was “calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting.” The Nigerian Senate summoned Buhari on Thursday to address the killings before a joint session of the National Assembly.

In a statement, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria said the president failed to take more drastic steps to address the killings in the country despite repeated calls for action.

“If the president cannot keep our country safe, then he automatically loses the trust of the citizens,” the statement read. “He should no longer continue to preside over the killing fields and mass graveyard that our country has become.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday talked with Buhari in his first official meeting with an African leader. Trump promised further investment in Nigeria if Buhari creates a level playing field and also commended the Nigerian leader for his efforts to combat the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram. But Trump called for increased efforts to end religious attacks.

“We’ve had very serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria,” Trump said. “We’re going to be working on that problem, and working on that problem very, very hard, because we can’t allow that to happen.”