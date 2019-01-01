Attacks in Israel persist despite cease-fire

Another round of rockets fired from Gaza struck Israel early on Thursday, hours after a cease-fire deal kicked in. On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. At least 34 Palestinians have died in the ensuing violence, and parts of Israel have come to a standstill.

Will the truce last? The rocket attack threatened the fragile agreement. The insurgent group said the terms of the cease-fire required Israel to stop killing Islamic Jihad leaders. But Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio that the country intends to eliminate everyone involved in attacks against it.

