Attack targets World War I ceremony

An explosion wounded three people at a cemetery in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday as U.S. and European officials commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Who carried out the attack? It’s unclear, but a stabbing last month in the same city wounded a guard at the French Consulate. Three other attacks attributed to Muslim extremists have targeted France in recent weeks. A U.K. national, a Greek policeman, and a Saudi security officer were injured on Wednesday. About 20 people of different nationalities attended the ceremony.

