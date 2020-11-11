Attack targets World War I ceremony
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/11/20, 05:53 pm
An explosion wounded three people at a cemetery in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday as U.S. and European officials commemorated the anniversary of the end of World War I.
Who carried out the attack? It’s unclear, but a stabbing last month in the same city wounded a guard at the French Consulate. Three other attacks attributed to Muslim extremists have targeted France in recent weeks. A U.K. national, a Greek policeman, and a Saudi security officer were injured on Wednesday. About 20 people of different nationalities attended the ceremony.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about one of the recent attacks in France.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.