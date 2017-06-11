Attack on Sen. Rand Paul could delay tax reform bill

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., suffered five broken ribs and bruises to his lungs Friday after his next-door neighbor allegedly attacked him. Bowling Green, Ky., police arrested and charged Rene Boucher, 59, with fourth-degree assault. Local police first reported Paul sustained only minor injuries, and the senator’s office brushed off the assault as an “unfortunate event.” But Paul’s senior adviser, Doug Stafford, released a statement Sunday detailing the severity of the incident. “Senator Paul has five rib fractures including three displaced fractures,” Stafford told the Bowling Green Daily News. “This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force. It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable, as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying.” The motive for the attack remains unclear. Boucher, an anesthesiologist and pain specialist, paid a $7,500 bond and left jail Saturday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The Senate returned to work Monday without Paul, and it’s not clear when the senator will make it back to Washington. His injuries come at a critical time as Republicans are working to pass major tax reform legislation. Paul’s absence could delay the effort.