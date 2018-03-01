Attack on Nigerian church kills 15 worshippers
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/24/18, 01:38 pm
ABUJA, Nigeria—Gunmen killed 15 people in a Tuesday morning attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria’s Benue state. Officials said the gunmen targeted St. Ignatius Catholic Church in the Ayar-Mbalom community but also burned 50 houses. Benue state has faced multiple clashes between Muslim Fulani herdsmen and mostly Christian farmers in recent years. Changing environmental conditions have driven the herdsmen toward Nigeria’s Middle Belt in search of grazing pastures for their cattle. Less than a week ago, a suspected herdsmen attack killed 10 people in another area of the state. Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari in a statement condemned the attack as a violation of a place of worship and an attempt to stoke religious conflict.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
MIKE & ELIZABET...Posted: Tue, 04/24/2018 06:48 pm
Praying for these dear people who have lost so much... May Jesus comfort them and be near to them in their grief and suffering.
charles jandeckaPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 09:18 pm
According to Sunday Bobai Agang, who authored the article "Radical Islam is Not the Nigerian Church's Threat" for Christianity Today, May 2017 issue, the real threat is within: Corruption in the work place and personal procivities to open sin.
symphbookgirlPosted: Tue, 04/24/2018 10:27 pm
Thank you, Onize, for your reporting. I am thankful for the global stories World brings to our attention. They're a provoking reminder of how "soft" life is in America. May we be convicted to be more diligent in prayer and generosity for those who are suffering.