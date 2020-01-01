Attack in Glasgow likely not terrorism

Police shot and killed the suspect in a stabbing in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday that left six people wounded, including a police officer. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said authorities were not treating the attack as a terrorist act. “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow,” she said. “Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.”

What do we know? All of the victims were hospitalized, and the police officer remains in critical but stable condition, according to Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson. Police aren’t looking for any other suspects. The Park Inn Hotel, where the stabbing occurred, houses asylum-seekers, according to a spokeswoman from Positive Action in Housing.

Dig deeper: Read the BBC’s report on the incident.