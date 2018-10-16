Atlanta to pay $1.2 million to Christian fire chief
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/16/18, 10:57 am
The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to pay $1.2 million to former Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran, who was fired in 2015 over a 162-page book he wrote for men at his church advocating for a Biblical view of marriage and sexuality. The council voted in favor of the settlement 11-3, according to WSB radio. Cochran won a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Kasim Reed late last year. A U.S. District Court ruled that Atlanta’s policies restricting speech outside of work allowed city officials to unconstitutionally discriminate against views with which they disagreed.
Reed, in a letter, had defended the firing, saying Cochran didn’t have permission to write the book, which “required prior approval from the Board of Ethics,” and had compromised his ability to lead city employees who might be homosexual. But an investigation found no evidence that Cochran discriminated against any member of the fire department because of his religious beliefs.
Read more from The Sift
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
LaneygirlPosted: Tue, 10/16/2018 01:44 pm
Believing in Biblical views of marriage and sexuality disqualifies a person to lead homosexuals? Do homosexuals, then, lack the ability to lead Christians?
news2mePosted: Tue, 10/16/2018 02:05 pm
Homosexuals should not be in Christian leadership, just as a married heterosexual who is having an affair should not counsel or lead Christians.
DWBrownPosted: Tue, 10/16/2018 03:10 pm
I am glad he won his lawsuit against Atlanta, he is a good man and evil always works hard to put a good man down. There was a gay pride parade in Atlanta last weekend. Maybe we need to start some Christian parades and show people the stark difference in people. Couples married for many years, people that were in prison but Christ changed their life, people that lived the homosexual lifestyle but Christ changed their life, etc.
Deb OPosted: Tue, 10/16/2018 03:12 pm
Praise God. I hope the citizens of Atlanta will look at the entire cost of losing this man as their fire chief when the mayor comes up for re-election.