At least 24 dead in attack on Nigerian mosque

ABUJA, Nigeria—Police said at least 24 worshippers died Tuesday after two suicide bombers targeted a mosque in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state. Police spokesman Othman Abubakar said the bombers first struck the mosque in the town of Mubi during afternoon prayers, and the second bomb detonated as people ran from the first explosion. Resident Isa Danladi said he was about to step out of his home nearby when he heard the blast. “The mosque roof was blown off and the prayer was midway when the bomber, who was obviously in the congregation, detonated his explosives,” he told reporters. This is the second time in the last six months extremists have targeted the same mosque. In November, a teenage suicide bomber killed at least 50 people in an attack at the Mubi site. No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s bombing, but Boko Haram continues to launch sporadic attacks in Nigeria’s northeast. The extremist group on Thursday killed at least four people in another attack in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari traveled to Washington on Monday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders discussed terrorism as well as trade barriers to U.S. investment in the country. Buhari is the first African leader to visit the White House.