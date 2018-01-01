At least 12 dead in violent protests in Iran

“Armed protesters” attempted to overrun military bases and police stations across Iran Sunday night but security forces repelled them, with at least 12 people dying, state television reported Monday. The protests, the largest since Iran’s disputed presidential election in 2009, in began Thursday in Mashhad over economic concerns but have since spread to several cities, with demonstrators chanting against the government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities have arrested hundreds of people. On Sunday, Iran blocked access to Instagram and the popular messaging app Telegram used by activists to organize. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in support of protesters. “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years,” he wrote. “They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”