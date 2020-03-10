At hospital, Trump says he feels well

President Donald Trump had a cough, fever, and fatigue since becoming sick with COVID-19 a couple of days ago, but he had no trouble breathing, his physician said Saturday. Dr. Sean Conley said the president’s fever had subsided since his admission on Friday to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., but he was “not yet out of the woods.” In a video message posted on Twitter on Saturday, Trump touted the progress made toward developing treatments for the disease. “I think I’ll be back soon, and I look forward to finishing the campaign the way it was started,” he said.

What is it like in the hospital for Trump? He is staying and working in the facility’s presidential suite, which has offices, a living room, a bedroom, and space for intensive care. The president received an experimental antibody treatment on Friday and has begun taking remdesivir, an antiviral medication that has helped hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover more quickly. The White House said Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for a few days. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive and is recovering at home.

