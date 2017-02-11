Astros down Dodgers to win first World Series title

The Houston Astros dominated Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 for the 55-year-old franchise’s first championship. The series featured six thrilling games but concluded in a one-sided rout at Dodger Stadium. Houston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and padded its lead in the second with three more runs, including center fielder George Springer’s two-run home run, his record-tying fifth of the series. The Dodgers quickly pulled starting pitcher Yu Darvish, and their bullpen, including staff ace Clayton Kershaw, held the Astros scoreless the rest of the way, but Los Angeles missed several opportunities to score, leaving 10 men on base. Houston pitcher Charlie Morton picked up the win with four strong innings of relief to close out the game. Springer took home the MVP award with a .379 average and eight extra-base hits. Moments after the game Houston shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend on live TV: “I didn’t have a Plan B, so I’m glad we won,” he said.