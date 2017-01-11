Astros, Dodgers ready for Game 7

The two best teams in baseball square off Wednesday night in Los Angeles for Game 7 of the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros dominated much of 2017 regular season with two of the best records in baseball, accumulating 104 and 101 wins, respectively. The Dodgers, who were down three games to two in the best-of-seven series, rallied from behind Tuesday night for a 3-1 victory to force a seventh and deciding game. Two of the six games over the last eight nights went into extra innings. Wednesday night’s matchup will be the first World Series Game 7 hosted in Dodgers Stadium since the park opened in 1962, the same time year the Houston franchise began playing as the Colt .45s. Houston has never won a World Series, and the Dodgers haven’t won one since 1988. Los Angeles will start four-time All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish, the loser in Game 3, with ace Clayton Kershaw ready to come in for relief, if needed. Houston will have Lance McCullers, who won Game 3, on the mound. “This series was destined to go seven pretty much the whole time,” McCullers told ESPN.