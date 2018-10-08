Asia Bibi awaits a verdict

PAKISTAN: The Supreme Court heard Monday an appeal in the long-standing case of Asia Bibi, the Christian mother charged with blasphemy, but withheld its decision without indicating when it would rule. The hardline Islamic Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party warned of “terrible consequences” should Bibi, who has been sentenced to death, be granted leniency. Bibi has been on death row since 2010, and the case has been repeatedly prolonged.

CHINA: Interpol on Sunday received the resignation of Meng Hongwei—more than a week after the head of the international police organization based in France went missing. Chinese authorities say he is the subject of a bribery investigation under its new anti-corruption body, the National Supervision Commission. But Meng’s wife said she received a text from her husband on the day of his disappearance with a knife emoji.

NORTH KOREA is ready to allow inspection of a key nuclear site, reports U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

SOUTH KOREA: Authorities sentenced former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak to 15 years in jail and fined him $11.5 million on multiple corruption charges. A related scandal led to the ouster earlier this year of President Park Geun-hye, who was sentenced to 24 years in prison after her removal from office.

HAITI: A weekend earthquake in northern Haiti has killed at least 14 people. Haiti’s 2010 quake left more than 150,000 Haitians dead and the country in a state of near-perpetual recovery.

